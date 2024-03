DeSmith will guard the home net Saturday against the Capitals, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

DeSmith is lined up to start Vancouver's next two contests with Thatcher Demko (knee) sidelined, per coach Rick Tocchet. The 32-year-old DeSmith's made 20 appearances this season, going 8-4-6 with an .897 save percentage and 2.91 GAA. The Capitals are averaging 2.63 goals per game this year, the fourth-lowest mark in the league.