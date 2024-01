DeSmith will guard the road net Monday against Columbus, per Canucks' rinkside reporter Kate Pettersen.

DeSmith is coming off an 18-save performance in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders. He has registered a mark of 7-3-2 this season with one shutout, a 2.53 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 13 games played. The Blue Jackets have scored just 3.00 goals per game this campaign