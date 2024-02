DeSmith will get the starting nod in Detroit on Saturday, according to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

DeSmith has lost his last two starts in extra time, giving the 32-year-old netminder a 7-3-4 record this season. He has a 2.65 GAA and a .909 save percentage. The Red Wings have been finding the back of the net at a high rate this season, as they are fifth in the league with a 3.48 average.