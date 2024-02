DeSmith will guard the road goal Monday against Minnesota, according to Dan Murphy of Sportsnet.

DeSmith has gone 0-0-3 in his past three outings, having surrendered 11 goals on 89 shots during that span. In 16 appearances this campaign, he has supplied a 7-3-5 record with one shutout, a 2.74 GAA and a .906 save percentage. The Wild sit 19th in the league this season with 2.98 goals per contest.