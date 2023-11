DeSmith will protect the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Sharks, Kate Pettersen of the Canucks' official site reports.

DeSmith will get the second half of a back-to-back after Thatcher Demko cruised to a win in Seattle on Friday. DeSmith is 4-1-1 with a 2.89 GAA and a .912 save percentage through seven contests. The Sharks are at the bottom of the NHL in most offensive metrics, so this is a favorable matchup for the 32-year-old goalie.