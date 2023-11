DeSmith will get the start Sunday on the road vs. Montreal, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Thatcher Demko will start Saturday vs. Toronto, with DeSmith getting the nod in the second leg of a back-to-back Sunday against the Canadiens. DeSmith was solid in his last outing, stopping 28 of 30 shots in a win over Ottawa. Overall, the 32-year-old goaltender is 3-0-1 with a .911 save percentage on the season.