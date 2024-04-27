DeSmith denied 29 of 30 shots from the Predators on Friday, culminating in a 2-1 win to take Game 3.

DeSmith emerged with his first career playoff victory, as he drew his second straight start in place of Thatcher Demko (undisclosed). While the Predators scored with 3:12 remaining in the third period, it wasn't quite enough to flip the script. Indeed, DeSmith was laser focused while helping his team kill all four penalties, plus he worked against the grain of the Canucks' minus-18 shot differential. Demko has a week-to-week return timeline, meaning DeSmith is likely to draw the Game 4 start in Nashville on Sunday.