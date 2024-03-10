DeSmith stopped all 10 shots he faced in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Jets.

Thatcher Demko (undisclosed) left in the second period, and DeSmith was able to finish off the combined shutout. The win will go to Demko, while DeSmith has now stopped 27 of the last 28 shots he's faced over two outings since his Feb. 19 disaster of a start in Minnesota. The 32-year-old netminder is 8-4-5 with a 2.85 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 19 appearances. If Demko misses time, DeSmith will be in line for a larger role, though the Canucks have just two games over the next seven days.