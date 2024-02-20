DeSmith stopped 17 of 25 shots in Monday's 10-7 loss to the Wild. The ninth and 10th goals were empty-netters.

DeSmith did not make any starts for the Canucks over the past four games, and after facing the Wild on Monday he probably wishes he sat a fifth straight. With the Canucks up 5-3 to start the third period, Minnesota scored five consecutive goals on only six shots on net. The first four goals of the third period were all on the power play -- two of them with a two-man advantage -- and the fifth was by Kirill Kaprizov on a Canucks turnover in their own end. The Canucks made it close by scoring two more goals, but they could not tie it up with an extra attacker and DeSmith on the bench. DeSmith has not won a game since Jan. 9.