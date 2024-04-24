DeSmith allowed three goals on 15 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Predators in Game 2. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Thatcher Demko (undisclosed) is out of action, so it's DeSmith's turn in the crease for the Canucks. His first outing was poor -- the Predators were opportunistic with their chances early on and successfully bunkered down in the third period to hold the lead. DeSmith was mediocre in the regular season with a 12-9-6 record, a 2.89 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 29 appearances. He'll need more help from the team in front of him as the series shifts to Nashville for Game 3 on Friday and Game 4 on Sunday.