DeSmith allowed four goals on 24 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.

DeSmith and the Canucks had few answers for the Rangers' power play, which converted three times in regulation. This was the worst of DeSmith's four outings this season, and it also resulted in his first defeat (2-0-1). The 32-year-old netminder is likely to play no more than once per week as long as Thatcher Demko remains healthy and effective.