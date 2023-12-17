DeSmith stopped 30 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

The 32-year-old played well on his end of a goaltending duel with Filip Gustavsson, but Mats Zuccarello slipped a cheeky shot through his five-hole in the shootout to stick DeSmith with the OTL. He's allowed just one goal on 57 shots over his last two starts, and while Thatcher Demko is entrenched as the Canucks' No. 1 netminder, DeSmith's been one of the NHL's better backups this season with a 2.49 GAA and .919 save percentage through 10 appearances.