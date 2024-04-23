DeSmith will patrol the home crease Tuesday in Game 2 against Nashville, according to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

DeSmith will get the nod after Thatcher Demko (undisclosed) was injured following Sunday's series-opening victory over the Predators. DeSmith filled in admirably as the Canucks' No. 1 netminder during the regular season when Demko was out due to a knee injury. The 32-year-old DeSmith posted a 12-9-6 record with a 2.89 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 29 appearances. He also stopped 26 shots in a 5-2 win over Nashville on Dec. 19.