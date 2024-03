DeSmith stopped 17 of 18 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

DeSmith was torched for eight goals in his last game and 19 goals across his four-game losing streak, which came to an end with this narrow win. The 32-year-old is up to 8-4-5 with a 2.95 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 18 games as backup to Thatcher Demko this season. DeSmith's playing time is likely to remain sparse down the stretch until the Canucks have secured their playoff positioning.