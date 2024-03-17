DeSmith allowed two goals on 24 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

It was a relatively low-event game, but the Capitals scored twice in a span of 1:53 in the second period to turn things around. That left DeSmith with his second straight loss since he took over the starting role with Thatcher Demko (knee) out. DeSmith is down to 8-5-6 with a 2.87 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 21 appearances. DeSmith is likely to continue handling a large role -- the Canucks aren't scheduled for any back-to-backs over the next week, and Demko's not expected to return until close to the end of the month at the earliest.