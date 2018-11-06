Canucks' Chris Tanev: Activated off IR
Tanev (hip) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Tanev was previously labeled a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with Detroit, so his activation off IR indicates he's likely more probable than questionable at this point. An official determination on the blueliner's status should be made once the Canucks take the ice for pregame warmups.
