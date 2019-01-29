Canucks' Chris Tanev: Back in scoring drought
Tanev has been held of the scoresheet for the past five games.
Tanev had a surge before the Christmas break where he had four points in seven contests, but he has since reverted back to the norm. He won't bring much offense, as he has just 10 points in 46 games. His main asset comes in the form of blocks, where he's racked up 101 so far this season.
