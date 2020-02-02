Canucks' Chris Tanev: Becoming assist machine
Tanev provided an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.
Tanev has five helpers over his last four games. The 30-year-old defenseman has 19 points, 120 blocks and 30 PIM in 53 games this year. Unfortunately, he has just 34 shots on goal -- Tanev isn't doing much to create his own offense, so this recent surge is likely to fizzle out in the near future.
