Tanev scored a goal on two shots, went plus-2 and had three blocked shots in an 8-2 win over the Kings on Wednesday.

Tanev's first goal of the year kicked off a four-score third period for the Canucks, which made the game a bit more lopsided than the first 40 minutes indicated. It's the blueliner's first point of the year, to go with his eight blocked shots in three games. Tanev produced 12 points in 55 contests last season.