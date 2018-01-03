Tanev (groin) returned to the lineup Tuesday night, logging 17:35 of ice time and turning in a minus-3 rating with two empty shots on goal in a 5-0 home loss to the Ducks.

Even though his minutes were closely monitored, Tanev looked sluggish in the defensive zone as the Canucks slipped to 16-19-5 on the season. He simply doesn't do enough offensively (six points in 26 games) to warrant fantasy attention.