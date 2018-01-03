Canucks' Chris Tanev: Burned in return to lineup
Tanev (groin) returned to the lineup Tuesday night, logging 17:35 of ice time and turning in a minus-3 rating with two empty shots on goal in a 5-0 home loss to the Ducks.
Even though his minutes were closely monitored, Tanev looked sluggish in the defensive zone as the Canucks slipped to 16-19-5 on the season. He simply doesn't do enough offensively (six points in 26 games) to warrant fantasy attention.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...