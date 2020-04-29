Canucks' Chris Tanev: Cleared to play
Tanev (lower body) has been given the green light to resume playing, according to general manager Jim Benning.
Tanev managed to reach the 20-point mark this season for the first time since 2014-15 prior to the league going on hiatus. The Toronto native figures to remain in a bottom-six role heading into the 2020-21 campaign, which makes him a mid-range fantasy option at best.
