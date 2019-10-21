Canucks' Chris Tanev: Collects assist in win
Tanev registered an assist in Sunday's victory in New York.
Tanev set up Jay Beagle for a short handed marker, which ended up being the game winner. He's had a strong start to the season, posting four points in eight games. Don't expect that level of production to last, but it's certainly looking like he'll eclipse the 12 points he totaled in 2018-19.
