Canucks' Chris Tanev: Collects three assists
Tanev dished out three helpers in Tuesday's overtime win over the Avalanche.
It was a rare offensive outing for Tanev, who is more known for his play in his own zone. While he's picked up six helpers in his last five games, the 28-year-old has managed just 11 points in 34 games this season and isn't seeing power-play time. Tanev can certainly be valuable in some deep leagues due to his heavy minutes and blocked shots, but don't expect much offensively, as he barely shoots the puck and is counted on as a shutdown guy.
