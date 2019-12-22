Canucks' Chris Tanev: Continues to simmer
Tanev recorded a power-play assist and four blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.
Tanev has a goal and three assists in his last five games. The helper was his first power-play point since 2015-16 -- the defenseman is virtually never used in that situation at this point in his career. Tanev now has 11 points, 87 blocks and 27 shots on goal through 37 contests. Fantasy owners in deeper formats may want to take a look at the 30-year-old while he's running hot, although he may hold more appeal in DFS.
