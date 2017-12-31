Canucks' Chris Tanev: Could rejoin lineup Tuesday
Tanev (groin) might return Tuesday against the Ducks, NHL.com reports.
A no-frills defenseman, Tanev continues to skate as part of his injury rehab, but he'll at least miss Saturday night's home contest against the Kings -- his seventh straight game absence. Are fantasy hockey poolies champing at the bit waiting for Tanev to return? Probably not, but he's averaged over 20 minutes per game for the Canucks and they need his stabilizing presence on the blue line.
