Canucks' Chris Tanev: Could return Friday
Tanev will not suit up for Tuesday's road contest against Washington, but could possibly play Friday in Columbus.
Tanev will miss his second consecutive game and his ninth since Dec. 15 when he began a leave of absence due to a groin injury. The 28-year-old hasn't found the scoresheet since Nov. 28 anyway, so even when he does return to the lineup, he's not a recommended fantasy play in the majority of formats.
More News
-
Canucks' Chris Tanev: Will have surgery on mouth•
-
Canucks' Chris Tanev: Won't return after taking puck to teeth•
-
Canucks' Chris Tanev: Suffers injury Saturday•
-
Canucks' Chris Tanev: Burned in return to lineup•
-
Canucks' Chris Tanev: Removed from injured reserve•
-
Canucks' Chris Tanev: Could rejoin lineup Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...