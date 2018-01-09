Tanev will not suit up for Tuesday's road contest against Washington, but could possibly play Friday in Columbus.

Tanev will miss his second consecutive game and his ninth since Dec. 15 when he began a leave of absence due to a groin injury. The 28-year-old hasn't found the scoresheet since Nov. 28 anyway, so even when he does return to the lineup, he's not a recommended fantasy play in the majority of formats.