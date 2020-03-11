Play

Tanev's lower-body injury is considered week-to-week.

Tanev suffered an injury in Tuesday's contest against the Islanders and is now expected to miss at least a week. The 30-year-old blueliner has two goals and tied his career high with 20 points so far this season. Prior to the injury, Tanev had appeared in all 69 of Vancouver's contests.

