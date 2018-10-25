Canucks' Chris Tanev: Departs Wednesday's game
Tanev (undisclosed) left Wednesday's game versus Vegas, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Tanev remained on the bench following his departure but did not return to the ice, sitting out the final 11 minutes plus overtime. The team should update his status following the game but at this point, Tanev will be in tough to suit up Thursday in Arizona.
