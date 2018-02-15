Canucks' Chris Tanev: Designated for injured reserve
Tanev (undisclosed) is on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
The 28-year-old defenseman is expected to sit out a fourth consecutive game Thursday, with the Canucks on the road to face the Sharks. Tanev's bread and butter comes in for of blocked shots, as he's redirected the puck 90-plus times in three straight seasons, but he doesn't chip in enough offense to warrant ownership in most fantasy setups.
