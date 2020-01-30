Canucks' Chris Tanev: Dishes helper Wednesday
Tanev picked up an assist, three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Tanev contributed in a number of ways in Wednesday's win. The defenseman is up to 17 points, 115 blocks and a plus-6 rating in 51 appearances this season. The 30-year-old is one pace to easily beat his career-high 20 points from 2014-15, achieved in 70 contests that year.
