Canucks' Chris Tanev: Dishes pair of assists
Tanev had two helpers, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
Both of Tanev's assists came in the first period, on goals by Tanner Pearson and Zack MacEwen. The 29-year-old defenseman has seven points and 73 blocked shots through 29 games this season. He's earned three assists in his last four outings, but he's never earned more than 20 points in season -- a scoring binge doesn't seem all that likely.
