Tanev (thumb) isn't expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's tilt versus Philadelphia, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Despite being all but ruled out Tuesday, coach Travis Green still is hoping to get Tanev back during the remaining five games of the team's East Coast trip. The defenseman -- who has missed the Canucks previous five contests -- was bogged down in a 12-game goal drought prior to getting hurt. For now, Vancouver has called up Philip Holm, but expect the 25-year-old to head back to AHL Utica once Tanev or Troy Stecher (knee) is given the green light.