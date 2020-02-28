Canucks' Chris Tanev: Drops the gloves
Tanev was involved in his first NHL fight during Thursday's loss to Ottawa.
It wasn't an easy game for Tanev, who also took a puck up high that drew blood. Tanev hasn't recorded a point in 10 straight contests since going on a four-game point streak. The fight however gave him five PIM, getting his name on the scoresheet in another manner.
