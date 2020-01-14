Tanev registered an assist in Sunday's win against the Wild.

He picked up the helper on Bo Horvat's empty-net goal. Tanev has points in back-to-back appearances, bringing him up to 14 points on the campaign. That sees him eclipse last year's total of 12 points, and it's the highest total he's produced since the 2015-16 season (18 points). His main contribution are his 102 blocks, so anyone depending on Tanev should be pleasantly surprised by the offense he's brought to the table.