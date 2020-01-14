Canucks' Chris Tanev: Earns assists in victory
Tanev registered an assist in Sunday's win against the Wild.
He picked up the helper on Bo Horvat's empty net goal. Tanev has points in back-to-back appearances, bringing him up to 14 points on the campaign. That sees him eclipse last year's total of 12 points, and it's the highest total he's produced since the 2015-16 season (18 points). His main attribute is the 102 blocks he's provided, so anyone who's been depending on Tanev should be pleasantly surprised by the offense he's brought to the table.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.