Canucks' Chris Tanev: Evidently staying in Vancouver
Tanev (knee) is likely to be retained by the Canucks, Rick Dhaliwal of Sportsnet reports.
"We are not looking to move Chris Tanev," said Canucks GM Jim Benning. The 28-year-old defenseman has been with the team for the first eight years of his career, so there's obviously a sense of loyalty between the two sides. Tanev's 2017-18 campaign was cut short by his knee injury, but he was impressive in limited action, having accumulated 11 points, 21 hits and 70 blocked shots to complement a plus-7 rating through 42 games. Vancouver should be able to keep him until his contract expires following the 2019-20 season.
