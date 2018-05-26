Tanev (knee) is likely to be retained by the Canucks, Rick Dhaliwal of Sportsnet reports.

"We are not looking to move Chris Tanev," said Canucks GM Jim Benning. The 28-year-old defenseman has been with the team for the first eight years of his career, so there's obviously a sense of loyalty between the two sides. Tanev's 2017-18 campaign was cut short by his knee injury, but he was impressive in limited action, having accumulated 11 points, 21 hits and 70 blocked shots to complement a plus-7 rating through 42 games. Vancouver should be able to keep him until his contract expires following the 2019-20 season.