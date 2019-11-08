Tanev suffered an upper-body and won't return to Thursday's game against Chicago.

It's unclear how Tanev suffered the injury, but he left late in the first period with the injury and failed to return. The Canucks will roll with five defenseman for the time being, with Quinn Hughes likely to see a bump in ice time. The team heads to Winnipeg for a clash Friday, so expect a word regarding Tanev's health following the game or before Friday's clash.