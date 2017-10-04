Tanev and Alexander Edler are expected to form Vancouver's top defensive pairing this season.

Tanev was the talk of trade speculation over the summer, but it appears he won't be moved anytime soon. The 27-year-old has been one of Vancouver's most consistent blueliners over the past few years and should be a workhorse once again in 2017-18. Tanev impressed in the preseason with a beautiful goal against the Kings and should improve on the lackluster 10 points he recorded last season. He's relied on more for his defensive abilities and doesn't see power-play time, but given his workload and lethal wrist shot, Tanev is worth a look in some deeper formats.