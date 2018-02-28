Tanev (undisclosed) is approximately two weeks away from returning, according to Canucks coach Travis Green, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

A mobile blueliner when healthy, Tanev will miss his ninth consecutive game Wednesday, when the Canucks play host to the Rangers. Vancovuer currently has seven defensemen on the active roster while Tanev tends to his injury.

