Tanev (hip) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with Detroit.

In order to make way for Tanev to potentially return to the lineup, the Canucks would need to either demote a player back to the minors -- likely fellow defenseman Jalen Chatfield -- or place Brock Boeser (groin) on injured reserve. If Tanev does suit up, it will likely come to the expense of Alex Biega or Michael Del Zotto.

