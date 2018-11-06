Canucks' Chris Tanev: Game-time call Tuesday
Tanev (hip) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with Detroit.
In order to make way for Tanev to potentially return to the lineup, the Canucks would need to either demote a player back to the minors -- likely fellow defenseman Jalen Chatfield -- or place Brock Boeser (groin) on injured reserve. If Tanev does suit up, it will likely come to the expense of Alex Biega or Michael Del Zotto.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...