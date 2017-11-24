Tanev (thumb) is a game-time decision Friday versus the Devils, TSN Vancouver reports.

Troy Stecher is returning for this game, so even if Tanev isn't quite ready yet the Canucks will be reinforced defensively to some degree. That being said, Tanev plays more minutes and has five points through 15 games. With so many games, you likely have better options for your fantasy team, but you may want to keep an eye on Tanev's status anyway.