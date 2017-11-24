Canucks' Chris Tanev: Game-time decision against Devils
Tanev (thumb) is a game-time decision Friday versus the Devils, TSN Vancouver reports.
Troy Stecher is returning for this game, so even if Tanev isn't quite ready yet the Canucks will be reinforced defensively to some degree. That being said, Tanev plays more minutes and has five points through 15 games. With so many games, you likely have better options for your fantasy team, but you may want to keep an eye on Tanev's status anyway.
More News
-
Canucks' Chris Tanev: Doubtful against Flyers•
-
Canucks' Chris Tanev: Out 2-3 weeks•
-
Canucks' Chris Tanev: Sidelined for at least three games•
-
Canucks' Chris Tanev: Having strong start to season•
-
Canucks' Chris Tanev: Pots second goal of the season•
-
Canucks' Chris Tanev: Finds twine against Ottawa•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...