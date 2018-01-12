Tanev (mouth) will be active for Friday's road contest against the Blue Jackets.

Speaking to the media about the ailment, Tanev said, "My two front bottom teeth got pushed all the way under my tongue." As wicked as that sounds, Tanev will be ready to reprise his role as a top-pairing right defenseman alongside Ben Hutton. However, he's a low-end fantasy contributor with just six points through 27 games.