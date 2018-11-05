Canucks' Chris Tanev: Has chance to play Tuesday
Tanev (hip) "has a chance to play" Tuesday against the Red Wings.
Before anything, the Canucks will need to take Tanev (hip) off injured reserve. The blueliner's injury, after initially progressing slower than what Vancouver had hoped for, has improved to a point where there's a chance that he plays Tuesday in Detroit. In 10 games, the 28-year-old blueliner has three points and is a minus-4, not exactly what you'd call a fantasy stud. If he's unable to play Tuesday, Tanev's next opportunity will be Thursday in Boston.
