Canucks' Chris Tanev: Having strong start to season
Tanev is leading all Canucks with a plus-6 rating through the first eight games of the season.
Tanev has been producing steadily for Vancouver, racking up two goals and four points. He doesn't play on the power play, but Tanev sees heavy minutes on the top defensive pairing and can be a decent fantasy play in deeper formats. Tanev may be more regarded for his defensive abilities, but that doesn't mean he isn't capable of jumping into the rush and creating offense. With the way he's operating right now, Tanev could smash the career-high 20 points he set in 2014-15.
