Tanev registered a pair of assists in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.

Tanev had a hand in both goals by the Canucks, setting up Brock Boeser in the first period and Tanner Pearson in the second. The helpers were Tanev's 100th and 101st career points. The veteran defenseman has recorded three points and 12 blocked shots in four contests.