Canucks' Chris Tanev: Hits 100 career points
Tanev registered a pair of assists in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.
Tanev had a hand in both goals by the Canucks, setting up Brock Boeser in the first period and Tanner Pearson in the second. The helpers were Tanev's 100th and 101st career points. The veteran defenseman has recorded three points and 12 blocked shots in four contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.