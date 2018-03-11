Canucks' Chris Tanev: Hoping for mid-week return
Tanev (undisclosed) won't play Monday against Los Angeles, but has a chance of playing Wednesday against Anaheim.
If Tanev's recovery doesn't progress enough for him to suit up Wednesday, a return Saturday against San Jose would be the next option. With Vancouver towards the bottom of the Western Conference, it's unlikely Tanev will be rushed back, but he should draw into the first or second pairing when he does return.
