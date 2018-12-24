Tanev has two goals and two assists in his last seven games. He's also plus-8 in that time.

This hot streak has really boosted Tanev's point total, as he has seven points through 34 games this season. He already has two goals this year, which is notable, as he's only scored two goals in four of his last six campaigns. If he lights the lamp once more, the 28-year-old will be having a better-than-usual year.