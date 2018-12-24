Canucks' Chris Tanev: Hot heading into Christmas
Tanev has two goals and two assists in his last seven games. He's also plus-8 in that time.
This hot streak has really boosted Tanev's point total, as he has seven points through 34 games this season. He already has two goals this year, which is notable, as he's only scored two goals in four of his last six campaigns. If he lights the lamp once more, the 28-year-old will be having a better-than-usual year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...