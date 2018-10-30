Canucks' Chris Tanev: Lands on IR
Tanev (hip) was placed on injured reserve by the Canucks on Tuesday, Patrick Johnson of the Vancouver Province reports.
Tanev's placement on IR rules him out for Wednesday's game, though he could still return as soon as Friday's home matchup with the Avalanche. The club added a pair of forwards to the active roster Tuesday, but the Canucks are still carrying seven healthy defensemen as well.
