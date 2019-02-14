Canucks' Chris Tanev: Lands on IR
Tanev (leg) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
The Canucks have yet to release any information regarding the severity of Tanev's leg injury, but he'll be sidelined for at least two games now that he's been placed on IR. Another update on the veteran blueliner's status should be released once a timetable for his recovery is established.
