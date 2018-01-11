Canucks' Chris Tanev: Likely to dress Friday
Tanev (mouth) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's road game against the Blue Jackets.
Specifically, Canucks coach Travis Green said Tanev has a "good chance" of playing in the next contest. Will he be worth a look in fantasy hockey, though? Probably not. The Canadian rearguard only has 81 points (18 goals, 63 assists) in 375 career contests, though he has been known to provide the ever-so elusive shorthanded point or game-winning tally.
